Galway hurlers prove too strong for Limerick in Gaelic Grounds

GALWAY proved too strong for Limerick this Sunday in the final round of the Allianz Hurling League.

The Division 1B game finished 0-24 to 1-18.

Limerick finish third in the group and still progress to a league quarter final next weekend.

Limerick were 1-13 to 0-15 ahead after a rip-roaring opening 25-minutes.

But it was a half that saw Limerick go 24-minutes without a score from play as they relied on Shane Dowling frees for the middle third of the first 35-minutes.

John Kiely’s men flew from the traps and were 0-5 to 0-1 ahead on eight minutes with Cian Lynch, Shane Dowling, Graeme Mulcahy, David Dempsey and Seamus Hickey all on the mark.

At the mid-point of the opening half it was 0-7 to 0-3 but then Galway found their feet.

The game was level 0-8 each after 23-minutes with Galway midfielders David Burke and Johnny Coen among their scores.

Two Dowling frees had Limerick back in front but then came the Galway first half purple patch with six unanswered points moving them ahead for the first time, 0-14 to 0-10.

Then came a timely Limerick goal from Cian Lynch and it was to signal a strong end to the half for the home side with Kyle Hayes and Dowling on the mark from play.

Limerick had to wait 13 minutes for a second half score by which time David Burke had four Galway points.

But Dowling frees had the game level for the fifth time, 1-16 to 0-19 in the 16th minute of the half.

Gearoid Hegarty then had Limerick ahead but Limerick were to score just twice in the final 15-minutes.

Galway subs Shane Maloney, Niall Burke and Thomas Monaghan sealed their win.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid; Richie English, Richie McCarthy, Mike Casey; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Seamus Hickey; James Ryan, William O’Donoghue; Shane Dowling, Gearoid Hegarty, David Dempsey; Cian Lynch, Kyle Hayes, Graeme Mulcahy. Subs: Barry Nash for Graeme Mulcahy (53mins), Tom Morrissey for William O’Donoghue (58mins), Pat Ryan for James Ryan (68mins), Colin Ryan for Gearoid Hegarty (69mins), Ronan Lynch for David Dempsey (71mins).

GALWAY: Colm Callanan; Sean Loftus, John Hanbury, Aidan Harte; Padraic Mannion, Gearoid McInerney, Aidan Touhy; Johnny Coen, David Burke; Padraig Brehony, Joseph Cooney, Paul Flaherty; Joe Canning, Cathal Mannion, Jason Flynn. Subs: Paul Killeen for Sean Loftus (h-t), Thomas Monaghan for Jason Flynn (h-t), Shane Maloney for Paul Flaherty (57mins).

REFEREE: James McGrath (Westmeath).