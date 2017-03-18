Barry Nash return to Limerick hurling panel confirmed

BARRY Nash is back in the Limerick senior hurling panel.

Limerick manager John Kiely confirmed his Saturday afternoon that the South Liberties club-man had rejoined his panel.

It is understood that Nash trained with Limerick on St Patricks Day after a meeting earlier in the week paved the way for his return to the inter-county scene.

Back in February Nash departed the panel, with manager Kiely confirmed his departure “for personal reasons”

“If he wants to return, we will sit down with him and discuss that,” said Kiely.

"It was his decision, his decision to withdraw and at the end of the day,” explained the manager.

"I have no doubt that Barry will have a major part to play in the years ahead, who knows, maybe even at some point later this year, he may find himself in a position to return to training. If he wants to return, we will sit down with him and discuss that, said Kiely in February.

Six weeks later, Nash is back.

The U-21 player was one of the stars of January’s Munster Hurling League and was full forward in the team that lost the final to Cork.

The South Liberties man made his Munster SHC debut last summer and played in all three 2016 championship games under former manager TJ Ryan, after a Man of the Match performance in the 2015 All Ireland U-21 hurling final.

A son of former inter-county full back Mike, Barry is still eligible for the U-21 grade this year.

The return of Nash, and the recall of Aaron Gillane earlier in the week, leaves Limerick with a 38-man panel.

The Limerick hurling manager and backroom team Jimmy Quilty, Brian Geary, Paul Kinnerk and Joe O’Connor have used 33 players in their four league games to-date.

Gavin O’Mahony, Seanie O’Brien, Kevin Downes and now Nash and Gillane are the panel members not yet to get action in the league.

Limerick complete their group phase against Galway on Sunday March 26 in the Gaelic Grounds at 3.00 and will then be in quarter final action on the weekend of April 1-2.