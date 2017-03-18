48 remain in Limerick's Con and Annie Kirby Memorial

THE Con and Annie Kirby Memorial flew from the traps in Limerick last weekend.

72 lined up for the puppy stake and 48 made their way through to this Saturday second round heats.

There were 12 round one heats and leading them all home was the Fraser Black trained Vancouver Shea, who had a time of 28.35.

This Saturday there are eight round two heats.

The event, now in it’s fifth year, is sponsored by JP and Noreen McManus, and also offers local GAA Clubs the opportunity to share in a €20,000 nominators prize fund.

The 48 remaining greyhounds are vying for the coveted first prize of €80,000.

Each Greyhound running in the stake is also linked to a Limerick GAA club. As the Greyhounds progress through the rounds, so too do the nominated GAA Clubs, until just six remain in the final on Saturday April 8.

The winning nominator club on that night will receive €10,000 and the opportunity to hold a fundraising night for their club at Limerick Greyhound Stadium. The second and third placed clubs will win €5,000 and €2,000 respectively with the three unplaced nominators winning €1,000 each.

Round Two Heats

HEAT ONE: Laughill Robbie (Pallasgreen Sarsfields Ladies Football), Allen Junior (Camogue Rovers), Chawke It Down (Ballylanders), Borsalino (Castletown-Ballyagran), Rackethall Jess (Galbally), Merciful Joey (Ballybrown).

HEAT TWO: Cometwopass (Gerald Griffins), Jaytee Warrior (Fr Caseys), Elusive Heights (Mungret), Ivy Hill Blitz (Banogue), Knockfinisk Glen (Ballybricken-Bohermore), Coolavanny Pet (Murroe-Boher Camogie).

HEAT THREE: Droppys Dresden (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Native Chimes (Killeedy), Rathnasare Champ (Feohanagh-Castlemahon Ladies Football), Hawks Bay (Oola), Hazel Mixture (Dromin-Athlacca), Droppys Pogba (Garryspillane).

HEAT FOUR: Kerrydale Bertie (Bruree), Toocoolforschool (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Kyletaun Angel (St Senans), BrandyandBaileys (Blackrock), Nitro Notorious (Rathkeale), Vancouver Shea (Adare).

HEAT FIVE: Killinan Rosie (Knockainey), Bentekes Bocko (Ahane), Burgess Dubh (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Crossfield Kate (Caherline), Clonbrien Hero (Murroe-Boher), Allen Tank (Croom).

HEAT SIX: Its Rockin Jim (Askeaton), Hovex Mick (Cappagh), Thor Tagg (Kilmallock Camogie), Maigcal Vinny (Mountcollins), Droopys Cabaye (Ballyagran Camogie), Jaytee Barracuda (Templeglantine).

HEAT SEVEN: Higher Level (Croagh-Kilfinny), Springwell Josie (Bruff), Drive On Tipp (Crecora), Cu Ui Neill (Newcastle West), Jaytee Samurai (Feenagh-Kilmeedy), Droopys Giroud (Tournafulla).

HEAT EIGHT: Shewhodareswins (Patrickswell), Frankies Lady (Glenroe), Crossfield Jock (Abbey Sarsfields), Jaytee President (Galtee Gaels), Ballymac Laughil (Doon), Society St Ridle (St Kierans).