Road closed near Limerick-Clare border

THE O’BRIEN'S Bridge road (R463) is closed at Ardcloony, approximately 3km outside Killaloe due to a collision this Tuesday morning.

AA Roadwatch says it will remain closed until further notice.

#CLARE Killaloe Rd (R463) closed between Killaloe & O’Briensbridge, about 3km outside Killaloe, due to collision. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) November 7, 2017

No units of Limerick Fire Service were called to the scene.