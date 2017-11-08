County Limerick post office saved from closure following campaign

THE future of a County Limerick post office has been secured for 12 months, it was announced this Wednesday.

Old Pallas Post Office will remain open after an extensive campaign against its potential closure.

There was a huge response following a customer notice from An Post which read that they were “considering the future service provision needs at Old Pallas which could include the closure of the office”.

Over 1,000 signed a petition and 200 turned out in September to show solidarity with the O'Dwyer family, who operate the post office.

Deputy Tom Neville was first with the news this Wednesday.

"I welcome that An Post has recognised that Old Pallas Post office should remain open with the offer of a 12 month contract to operate the post office to Denis O’Dwyer, who has been acting postmaster since the unfortunate death of his mother,” he said.

"I want An Post to recognise that a precedent has been set for this post office to remain open permanently," said Deputy Neville.

After working hard to support this I very much welcome that #OldPallas Post Office is to remain open. @LimerickToday @LimLive95County @Live95fmNews https://t.co/lA7PmaEh9e — Tom Neville TD (@VoteTomNeville) November 8, 2017

Deputy Niall Collins said it was good news for the community using Old Pallas Post Office.

“The campaign to retain this post office had huge community involvement which demonstrated the depth of feeling and concern at the potential loss of this vital community service.

“This one year extension will allow both the Post Masters Union and An Post to complete the national review of the network which currently ongoing and when completed will give the much needed certainty required by local communities, postmasters and An Post,” said Deputy Collins.

Minister of State Patrick O'Donovan told the Leader: "They have renewed it because of the value of it. They see the throughput and they see the commercial viability of it. In order for them to be kept they have to be supported - that is the most important thing. An Post are a commercial company and there is an onus on all of us to support them.

"For all of us in rural areas, to sustain service like these we have to use them, that is the most important things. There is no point talking about a shop that is closed after it is closed or a service that is closed - there is an onus of responsibility on all of us."