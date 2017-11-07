Limerick criminal arrested as shot fired at gardai after high-speed chase

A LIMERICK criminal is being questioned following an incident during which a shot was discharged in the direction of gardai following a high-speed chase.

The Limerick Leader has learned the 27-year-old, who has an address on the outskirts of the city, was arrested on Monday night following the incident near Monastervin, County Kildare.

Two other men – who have addresses in the Midlands – were also arrested.

In a statement, the Garda Press Office said a shotgun was produced and discharged by one of the occupants of a black Audi estate car which was stopped after it was observed driving at speed through Monasterevin.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Around an hour later at 10.30pm, gardai from the armed Regional Support Unit stopped a silver Hyundai car at Pollardstown, Newbridge.

Three men were arrested, aged 23, 27 and 32 years, in connection with the earlier shooting and they are currently detained at Portlaoise and Tullamore garda Stations under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Investigations are continuing.

The Limerick man who has been detained has connections with an organised crime gang in the city. He has a number of serious convictions.