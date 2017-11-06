'Treated like royalty': Limerick man living at home prepares to leave Mammy behind in TV show

A COUNTY Limerick man who has a five-star lifestyle at home with his Mammy is to feature on an RTÉ series, where he will attempt to stand on his own two feet.

Brian Barry, a 26-year-old from Pallaskenry, admits that he is “treated like royalty” at home, but despite this, sought help to move out from presenter Brendan Courtney for new series This Crowded House.

Rents outside cities are also skyrocketing, up 12 percent nationwide in a year, but unlike the other people featured in the show, who are struggling to bear the cost, Brian’s biggest concern is staying in his kingdom — Pallaskenry.

“I found the show to be a good experience and certainly an eye-opening one in relation to the housing market in Limerick,” he told the Limerick Leader.

“It’s a tough market. I was very lucky to have my mum and dad as a safety net, whereas other people don’t have such luxury and are really struggling from week to week. It’s heartbreaking stuff,” he added.

Pallaskenry is “the greatest place on Earth” according to Brian — and he eats, drinks and socialises almost exclusively in the West Limerick village.

His parents do everything for him — his mother cooks and cleans for him, his lunch is made for him before work, and he is woken up by his dad every morning with a cup of tea.

He even says during filming that his mum clips his toenails for him — but he maintains that it was a joke (“I’m happy to confirm my mother does not clip my toenails!”)

“I wouldn’t call Brian domesticated,” says his mother Ann during the show.

Brian now has a girlfriend, Denise, and she hopes that he will prove his ability to fend for himself by living alone for a couple of months.

If he can do that, they will consider taking the next step in their relationship, and moving in together.

With no landlord references in a competitive rural market, Brian had to face the possibility of renting outside of Pallaskenry — but by the show’s end, he had signed a lease.

The four-part series intervenes in the not-so-unusual phenomenon of adults in their 20s and 30s who are living at home with their parents. The Pallaskenry man will feature this Tuesday, November 7, at 9.30pm on RTÉ2.