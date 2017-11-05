Cannabis worth €13,000 was found during search at County Limerick cottage

A BERMUDIAN who admitted possession of a significant quantity of cannabis at a cottage in County Limerick has been told he has to realise that having such drugs is illegal in this country.

Jason de Souza, aged 39, who has an address at Leprechaun Cottage, Kilfinny, Adare pleaded guilty to two charges arising from a search of his home on June 2, 2016.

Detective Garda Jason Mitchell told Limerick Circuit Court that a surveillance operation was put in place after gardai were alerted to a smell of cannabis emanating from the Adare cottage, which is owned by Mr de Souza’s parents.

During a subsequent search of the property, cannabis with a street value of almost €13,000 was found in a wardrobe in the defendant’s bedroom.

Detective Garda Mitchell told Lily Buckley BL, prosecuting, the defendant made admissions following his arrest and took responsibility for the drugs.

He told gardai he had bought the drugs in bulk for the purpose of sharing them with friends.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told gardai were satisfied the defendant was not involved in street dealing and that there was no profit involved.

Detective Garda Mitchell said Mr de Souza has been travelling between Bermuda and Limerick for a number of years and that he had not been on the garda radar prior to the offence.

The court was told that prior to his arrest, he worked during the summer months in Bermuda maintaining air conditioning units before travelling to Ireland during the off season.

It was accepted by the State that the defendant was a “chronic user” of cannabis around the time of the offence and that his drug use had been exasperated by a serious back injury a number of months earlier.

Peter O’Flynn BL, defending, said his client who is currently studying in Cork owns a cottage in West Cork which he is renovating with a view to living in it full time.

Imposing a two year suspended prison sentence, Judge O’Donnell noted that the defendant had taken steps to mend his ways.

“He has to realise possession drugs (in this country) is illegal,” he commented.