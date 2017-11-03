Limerick gardai issue counterfeit money warning

GARDAI have warned that fake notes are in circulation in Limerick.

In an incident on Saturday, October 28, a lady entered Eurocity shop onWilliam Street. She selected a number of items and went to the cash desk and handed over a €50 note.

The shop owner immediately realised that it was a fake note but the lady grabbed it back and ran out the door, gardai said.

They warned that “fake or dud €50 notes” are still in circulation, so shop owners should continue to be on their guard.