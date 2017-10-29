Man in hospital after being struck by train in Limerick

A MAN has been taken to hospital after being struck by a train in the Corbally area.

The incident happened just after 6pm, a spokesperson for Irish Rail confirmed as the 4.10pm service from Galway was in the final stages of its journey to Limerick Colbert station.

The incident happened on the line near a railway bridge at Corbally, with the line closed off, and bus transfers laid on.

Irish Rail has since confirmed that services have resumed on the line for the last route of the day.

HSE paramedics have responded to the scene.

The man’s condition is unknown, and gardai are investigating the incident.

Last week, part of the Dublin to Limerick rail line closed after a women died after being struck by a train.

This incident happened on the rail line at Killonan, near Ballysimon at around 5.30pm on Thursday evening.

The state rail firm was also then forced to close the line with buses servicing Limerick passengers.