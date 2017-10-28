Man in hospital after Limerick stabbing

A MAN is in hospital this morning after a stabbing in the early hours of this morning in Limerick.

The incident happened at the Ballycummin Road in Raheen, just after 2.30am.

The man, aged in his early 30s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick, where his condition is not known.

No arrests have yet been made, but Roxboro Garda Station are seeking witnesses. They can be contacted on 061-214340.

