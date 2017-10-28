Limerick restaurateur fined for having no licence to sell alcohol

A COUNTY Limerick restaurateur was fined at Kilmallock Court for not having a licence to sell alcohol.

Maurice Hehir, of the Bakehouse restaurant in Bruff, was ordered to pay €632.50.

State solicitor Aidan Judge said it was a Customs and Excise prosecution.

“An officer called to the Bakehouse restaurant in Bruff on November 4, 2016 for a bite to eat. They ordered a glass of wine. They were satisfied he didn’t have a licence,” said Mr Judge, who added that the officer spoke to the proprietor Maurice Hehir.

“He co-operated fully. He didn’t have a licence at the time. The matter has since been resolved,” said Mr Judge.

The court heard the maximum fine is €1,265 which could be mitigated by Judge Marie Keane to €632.50.

“I have no problem with full mitigation. He has no previous convictions,” said Mr Judge.

Brendan Gill, solicitor for Mr Hehir, said the situation has been rectified.

Judge Keane mitigated the fine for not having a licence to sell alcohol in full to €632.50.