Students protest over hockey issues at well-known Limerick school

STUDENTS of a well-known Limerick secondary school have taken part in a protest over the organisation of hockey at the school.

The protest took place this morning at Crescent College Comprehensive School in Dooradoyle. It is understood the action took place over the resignation of the coaches from the hockey team which has won major honours in the past.

A number of pupils from the school protested this morning over this issue.

The Limerick Leader understands that the coaches took the action due to issues with the pitch and allocated timing.

Parents have contacted the Limerick Leader and when the Leader photographer arrived at the protest, which was on inside the school grounds, he was asked not to take photos and to leave the grounds.

He did as requested.

In 2015, Crescent College Comprehensive claimed their first All Ireland senior hockey victory.

A spokesperson of the school said “it is an internal matter and we will not be commenting at this time”.

More details to follow