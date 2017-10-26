Woman killed after being struck by train on railway line in Limerick

A WOMAN has been killed after being struck by a train on a railway line in Limerick.

A spokesperson for Irish Rail confirmed that woman was struck and fatally injured just before 5.30pm on the line near Killonan level crossing.

She was hit by the Dublin to Limerick train and the line is likely to be closed for the rest of the evening, the spokesperson confirmed. Bus transfers have been put in place as services between Limerick and Limerick Junction have been suspended.

Gardai are dealing with the incident and emergency services are at the scene.

The Limerick to Tipperary Road was closed at Killonan Level Crossing following the incident but the road has now re-opened however, according to AA Roadwatch.

A garda spokesperson confirmed: “The Gardaí at Roxboro Road in Limerick are dealing with an incident on the railway line at Killonan, Ballysimon Road in Limerick. No further information is available at this time.”

