Group appoints new paediatric consultant at UHL 

THE UL Hospitals Group has announced the appointment of a new consultant paediatric endocrinologist at University Hospital Limerick, Dr Orla Neylon.

Dr Neylon, who has a Doctorate of Medicine at NUIG, will work closely with young people with type 1 diabetes and their families at University Hospital Limerick.

Dr Neylon has a keen interest in advanced paediatric life support, neonatal endocrinology, patient interaction, and advanced diabetes technology.

She has worked as a Consultant General Paediatrician and Endocrinologist in Sligo University Hospital since 2013 and is a member of several national committees including the RCPI Board of the Faculty of Paediatrics.

Commenting on her appointment, Dr Neylon said: “I am delighted to be a part of the team here at the Department of Paediatrics in UHL and look forward to complementing the service established for young people with Type 1 Diabetes and their families. These are progressive times for individuals with this chronic burdensome condition with an explosion in technologies available to assist with management.” Approximately 200 children and adolescents attend paediatric diabetes services at UHL. Diabetes in children is almost always type 1 diabetes mellitus, which has to be given by injection.