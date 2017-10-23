Support for Kantoher group allows it to gain confidence and rebuild

THE Kantoher Development Group, set up in 2005 in the wake of hundreds of job losses in the poultry business in West Limerick, has been making significant progress over the years.

The aim of this voluntary organisation has consistently been to “create an environment that promotes enterprise and sustainable employment for the whole community”.

Kantoher Business Park now employs over 80 people with six businesses based there while the group has a conveyor belt of exciting projects ready for financing including the development of a reedbed system in Camas and a new community resource centre in Ashford.

The reedbed project has secured funding of €100,000 through the Town and Villages Renewal Scheme.

It was one of 13 Co Limerick projects to recently receive funding totalling €1.1m.

Limerick City and County Council has contributed significantly over the subsequent years to the development of the area, firstly through the establishment of the West Limerick Action Group and in more recent times through assisting the building of the Kantoher Enterprise Centre.

Innovate Limerick, which has the job of driving innovation and working with the key stakeholders to develop Limerick's business ecosystem has been working closely with the Kantoher Development Group to further advance their plans of creating a sustainable business eco-system in this part of County Limerick.

Earlier this month, Newcastle West Municipal District held their monthly meeting at Kantoher Enterprise Centre.

“As a local who grew up in the locality I’m immensely proud of the work that is going on locally,” Cllr Michael Collins, chairman of the district said.

“There is huge credit due to the local development group and the resilience, drive and commitment shown by this group of volunteers following the closure of the plant in 2005 has to be highly commended.”

“Kantoher and the parish of Killeedy is a place where one can live, work and integrate into a vibrant community.

“I welcome the announcement of €100,000 for village renewal and the proposed reed bed sewerage system and I look forward to working and supporting further the redevelopment of the old Ashford Tavern building.”

Speaking on behalf of the Kantoher Development Group, Jack O’Connor said they wanted to acknowledge the huge support it had received from the council and the other state agencies in helping the community pick itself off the floor after the hammer blow that was closure of Kantoher Co-op in 2005.

“This support has allowed the community gain the confidence to rebuild again,” he said.