Limerick court hears drunk driver has now 'settled down'

A DRUNK driver who was stopped after he was observed driving on the wrong side of a busy road in Limerick has been disqualified for two years.

John Connors, aged 20, who has an address at Clondrinagh Halting Site pleaded guilty to a number of charges relating to an incident on May 9, 2016.

Inspector Helen Costello told Limerick District Court the defendant was arrested at Condell Road at around 9.40am a short time after gardai were alerted to reports of a silver Volkswagen Golf being driven erratically on Northern Ring Road.

Following his arrest, Mr Connors was taken to Henry Street garda station where he provided a sample of blood to gardai.

An analyis of the sample showed a concentration of 135 microgramms per 100 millilitres of blood – the legal limit is 50.

Judge Marie Keane was told the defendant, who has been convicted of separate drink-driving and no insurance offences since, was not insured and did not have a driver’s licence.

Solicitor John Herbert said his client, who was married earlier this year, accepts he was “very foolish” and that he should not have been driving.

He said he became a father recently and that this has “settled him down”.

Imposing sentence, Judge Keane noted it was the defendant’s second conviction for drink-driving.

In addition to the two-year driving ban, she fined Mr Connors €250.

An additional €250 fine was imposed in relation to the no insurance charge while a change of dangerous driving relating to the same incident was withdrawn by the State.