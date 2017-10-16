OPHELIA: Limerick flooding alert issued with warning of 'exceptional water surges'

A FLOODING alert has been issued for Limerick after the strong winds of Hurricane Ophelia, with warnings of “exceptional water surges” that have already caused a number of walkways to be closed.

Limerick City and County Council has this Monday evening issued the flooding alert for parts of the city as a result of Storm Ophelia, with high tide between 5pm and 5.30pm.

“Exceptional water surges, driven by offshore winds in the Shannon Estuary and low atmospheric pressure will result in a higher than predicted high tide this evening,” said a council spokesperson.

Extremely high tides now in Limerick. Water close to breaching boardwalk at Clancy Strand. Stay safe, @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/sirzGq2dFX October 16, 2017

“Clancy Strand is closed to traffic as a precaution, and Limerick City and County Council engineers are monitoring the situation very closely.

Clancy Strand in Limerick city closed off with Garda patrol of area as flooding fears heighten due to high tides, @Limerick_Leader #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/Xo4PR1Pf5x — Anne Sheridan (@annesheridan1) October 16, 2017

“Limerick City and County Council is taking all reasonable precautions in relation to deploying barriers and the public are advised to stay away from the city quays, Clancy and O’Callaghan Strands along with other rivers and open water in the city and along the estuary.

“Part of the walkway along Clancy Strand is already submerged. Overall flood defences are working,” added the spokesperson.

Storm Ophelia is continuing to track northeastwards bringing further violent and destructive winds for a time, with gusts of 120 and 150 km/h. There remains a danger to life and property.

The RED weather alert remains in place until 1am on Tuesday.