Limerick man ordered to stay out of Glenstal Abbey

A COUNTY Limerick man has been ordered to stay out of Glenstal Abbey in Murroe as part of his bail conditions.

Damien Hackett, aged 33, of Ros Fearna, Murroe was originally charged with trespass, criminal damage and two counts of assault at Glenstal Abbey at Kilmallock Court.

He was further charged with one count of assault and impersonating a member of An Garda Siochana. All the offences are alleged to have taken place on May, 27, 2017.

Garda Kevin Dunlea told Judge Marian O’Leary that Mr Hackett made no reply to the new charges. He was granted bail on his own bond of €300.

Garda Dunlea said the bail conditions are that Mr Hackett resides at Ros Fearna, Murroe; obey a curfew from 12am to 8pm; have no contact with two named individuals; remain alcohol free in public and stay out of the Glenstal Abbey area of Murroe.

Sabina Hegerty, solicitor for Mr Hackett, asked to be assigned and handed in a statement of means on behalf of her client.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said the DPP’s directions are that the defendant be sent forward for trial on indictment.

The case was adjourned to December for service of the book of evidence.