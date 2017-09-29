Three Tidy Towns awards head to West Limerick

TOWNS AND villages in West Limerick celebrated numerous successes with the announcement of the 2017 results of the Tidy Towns competition this week, including Adare, which won the gold medal for County Limerick.

Further west, Newcastle West won a bronze medal in Category E, for large towns.

While Kilcornan won the Endeavour Award for County Limerick. This prize is given to the town or village in each county which has shown the biggest improvement since 2016.

Kilcornan’s score improved by 11 percent since last year.

And as well as the €1,000 overall best in the county, regular medal-winner Adare also took home a silver medal in Category C, which takes in tidiest small towns.

“We were three points better than last year, although we didn’t get the national gold. But we are the top of County Limerick, which is great,” said Adare Tidy Towns chairperson, George Stacpoole.

“We managed to increase our marks in a few places from last year. We got a bit more this year for tidiness and litter control.

“And we also got some more for sustainable waste and resource management,” he added.

“But we still have a long way to go to get to the very top of it all. It’s everyone’s goal to get to the top,” laughed the chairman.

The community engagement in Tidy Towns is one of the best things about it, said Mr Stacpoole.

“It’s a great community effort, it’s something that involves everyone.

“Adare has its problems, with 20,000 cars coming through the village every day. It’s difficult to keep a village tidy with that flow of cars, and then all the visitors.

“So it is encouraging that each year we seem to be improving ourselves.

“There is a lot happening in Adare on the street, between the entrance to Adare Manor, the work being done on the old courthouse and also the Lantern Lodge.

“Most of it will be done by next year, and all of that will really add to the overall picture for Adare,” he added.

Kilcornan came on in leaps and bounds since last year, and the adjudicator noted the impressive community involvement and planning.

“You are still new to the competition but you have been involved in many projects in the past year which improve the appearance of Kilcornan and have created a greater awareness of the heritage of the village,” wrote the adjudicator.

Newcastle West scored high in tidiness and litter control, and the adjudicator noted that “street furniture, as in the lanterns at the bridge of tears, add to the positive experience of the visit”.

Newcastle West’s adjudicator also said that “the seanfhocal spotted along the way sums up your philosophy, your strategic plan and the progress you make: As Dúchas Dóchas”.

Birdhill won the overall national award, while Limerick city took a bronze medal.

- See the Limerick Leader weekend editions for a two page spread on the Tidy Towns awards