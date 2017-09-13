Final walk of the season for Limerick Historical Society

THE Limerick Historical Society will hold its final walk of the summer season this Wednesday night.

Kicking off at 7pm, local historian Tony Browne will lead a tour of the Park Canal, outlining some of the historical buildings which lie alongside it.

The meeting point is Baal’s Bridge, near the Absolute Hotel.

“It will be dark from 8.30pm now the evenings are drawing in, so we will have a fairly quick walk. We will look at the old hotel which is still standing, plus the former Guinness house. This is where barrels of Guinness were dropped off when they were brought on barges down from Dublin,” Mr Browne said.

Prior to the advent of horse drawn carriages, this was how the black stuff travelled to Limerick from St James’ Gate in the capital.

After this walk, the historical society will outline its programme for the winter season.

All are welcome at the free walk. For more information, telephone Tony at 061-228071.