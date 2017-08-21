'I can't wait to get up there' - Limerick Rose Kayleigh Maher to take to Tralee stage

LIMERICK Rose Kayleigh Maher is one of the 18 Roses who will take the stage at Tralee’s Dome tonight for the first part of the television final.

The Kilcornan 24-year-old was the first Limerick Rose in 10 years to be selected to appear on the RTE One broadcast of the Rose of Tralee competition.

Over 1.7 million viewers are expected to tune in to RTE One over the next two nights to watch the competition. Tonight’s show kicks off at 8pm.

“I’m actually really looking forward to it, I’m really excited. I’m sure maybe just before I go on, or maybe an hour before, I’ll probably be really nervous, but for now, I can’t wait to get up there,” said Kayleigh.

The 2017 Rose Escort of the Year, as voted by the Roses and his fellow Rose Escorts, will be announced during the programme.

The 32 Roses - 18 tonight and 14 tomorrow night - will be put through their paces by host Dáithí Ó Sé before a winner is chosen.

“I’ve met Daithi a couple of times, he’s so nice and he makes all of us feel at ease,” said Kayleigh.

“We were up there (on stage) last Thursday as well when we spoke with Marty (Morrissey), that helps as well because you’re actually up there on stage looking down at people. But I am really looking forward to it, I can’t wait to get up there now,” she said.

The winner will receive a host of prizes, not least the coveted tiara.

