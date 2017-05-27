Fire at County Limerick nightclub gives rise to asbestos concerns

AIR monitoring must be carried out in Newcastle West as a matter of urgency following revelations that there was asbestos in the pub/nightclub building damaged by fire just over two weeks ago.

The call has come from Fine Gael councillor Jerome Scanlan who said: “Any disturbance into the atmosphere is what I would be concerned about. Given there is an asbestos presence, I certainly would have concerns in terms of health and safety and given the building’s proximity to the local playground, sports ground, the Demesne and a number of busy business premises.”

“I would ask as a matter of urgency that air monitoring is carried out until all the asbestos has been safely removed,” he said.

The fire, at the closed down bar and Club Mission nightclub, on Church St, Newcastle West, broke out shortly after 5pm on Sunday, May 7 and took three units of the fire service five hours to bring under control.

The rear of the building was badly damaged and part of the roof fell in.

Gerry Doherty of the environment section of Limerick City and County Council said that the owner of the building was informed of their concerns about the presence of asbestos a day or two after the fire. He was instructed to secure the site, Mr Doherty said and was also warned about the need to use authorised waste collectors to dispose of the asbestos.

“There has been no air monitoring,” he told the Limerick Leader, but gave no indication they were planning to take such a measure or any other measures.

“As long as it is not stirred, it is low risk,” Mr Doherty said.

The first step was to secure the site and keep people out, he explained, and the sooner the material was removed, the better.

“The only thing to do is remove the material,” he said. “We will make sure that is done.”

But he continued: “The owner is responsible. He needs to get it resolved. If he fails to do that we will step in.”

A garda investigation into the cause of the fire opened immediately and is still ongoing.