Bus driver hailed as hero after rescuing animal on Limerick road

A BUS driver has been hailed as a hero by passengers after rescuing a hedgehog from near certain death in Limerick.

The Citylink driver abruptly pulled over in Castletroy to save the tiny animal, who was – according to Limerick Leader journalist Maria Flannery who witnessed the event earlier this week – struggling to "mount the kerb" at the side of the road.

"The driver hops out, lovingly scoops up the little creature, and sets him down in a hedge where he can't run out again. Passengers coo," tweeted Maria.

"The little thing would certainly have been killed tonight, unable to find a gap in the concrete walls, had an un-caped hero not swooped in," she explained.

"Bravo, Mr Bus Driver," she added of the unnamed Citylink driver, who was ferrying his passengers to Dublin Airport and remains anonymous after his heroic deed.

