WATCH: Emergency Services attend scene of commercial fire in Limerick city

SEVERAL units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service are attending the scene of a commercial fire at the Clear Circle metal recycling plant at Ballysimon Road.

The alarm was raised shortly after 3pm this Thursday and plumes of thick black smoke can be seen across the city.

There are major traffic delays in the area and residents in the locality are asked to close their windows.

Massive fire Ballysimon Limerick pic.twitter.com/JvoquTRn7E — JJ Bowles Pub (@jjbowlespub) May 4, 2017

Massive smoke gets worse. Possibly the metal recycling yard on the Tipperary Road. Certainly getting worse. #Limerick pic.twitter.com/XqW6T7QZba — John McCormack (@Cormacca) May 4, 2017

Five units of Limerick Fire and Rescue service have been deployed at the scene while a number of backup units from County Limerick have been placed on standby.

AA Roadwatch says there are major traffic delays in the area and caution is advised. A number of roads have been closed.

LIMERICK CITY: Emergency services dealing with a fire just off the Ballysimon Rd near Crossagalla Business Park. https://t.co/qvBPcgxUj8 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) May 4, 2017

Huge fire on the Tipperary rd limerick fire services on route traffic at a standstill @Live95fmNews @Limerick_Leader @limerickpost pic.twitter.com/EqaVEMzUKv

— Paul Mullins (@PaulMullaPhotos) May 4, 2017

Our crews are currently in attendance at a large scrap metal fire on the Ballysimon Road.



Please avoid the area... https://t.co/tBnCBhpT7v — Limerick Fire (@LimerickFire) May 4, 2017

Gardai from Henry Street are also in attendance.