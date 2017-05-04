WATCH: Emergency Services attend scene of commercial fire in Limerick city

Plumes of smoke visible across the city

David Hurley

David Hurley

The scene of the fire at Clear Circle, Ballysimon - Picture: Michael Cowhey

SEVERAL units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service are attending the scene of a commercial fire at the Clear Circle metal recycling plant at Ballysimon Road.

The alarm was raised shortly after 3pm this Thursday and plumes of thick black smoke can be seen across the city.

There are major traffic delays in the area and residents in the locality are asked to close their windows.

Five units of Limerick Fire and Rescue service have been deployed at the scene while a number of backup units from County Limerick have been placed on standby.

AA Roadwatch says there are major traffic delays in the area and caution is advised. A number of roads have been closed.

Gardai from Henry Street are also in attendance. 