Fundraiser to remember Limerick's Lola Nagle

FOR the second year running, the family of a precious little girl who lost her life to meningitis are preparing to honour her memory at a fundraising ball.

On April 15, 2015 the family of Lola Nagle’s world was turned upside down when they tragically and suddenly lost their precious little girl, aged just 17 months, to meningitis.

On Saturday, April 22, Lola’s family will host the second annual Lola’s Ball at the Greenhills Hotel in Limerick, in her memory.

Thanks to the amazing support from the people of Limerick and beyond last year, Lola’s Ball 2016 raised a phenomenal €16,786.10 and all funds raised at the ball this year will once again go directly to the charity ACT for Meningitis .

“We never thought meningitis would affect us but it did,” says event organiser and Lola’s sister, Leah Melling.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support we have received so far and would welcome any raffle prizes or donations to help make this night a massive success by logging onto www.idonate.ie/lolasball.”

The evening which will be presented by Winning Streak’s Sinead Kennedy, will kick off at 7pm and includes a four-course meal with wine and a full entertainment line up.

Tickets cost just €60 each or €540 for a table of 10 (limited amount available), and are now on sale via the idonate link above, at the Greenhills Hotel or by calling Vanessa at 083 3475109. For more information visit www.actformeningitis.ie or call 091 380058.