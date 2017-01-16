Man rescued from River Shannon in Limerick city

Praise for quick actions of emergency services

David Hurley

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service deployed its FireSwift rescue boat during the rescue operation

EMERGENCY services are being praised after a man was rescued from the river Shannon in the early hours of this Monday.

The alarm was raised by a member of the public at around 2am when a man was seen entering the water at Shannon Bridge.

Gardai, ambulance personnel and members of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service were on the scene within minutes and the man, believed to be in his 30s, was removed from the water near the Clayton Hotel a short time later.

He was taken to University Hospital Limerick but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Contact Aware at 1800804848; the Samaritans at 116123 or Console at 1800 201890.