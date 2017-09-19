LIT Celtic's to play first home game of news season

LIT Celtics will take on Killarney in their opening game of the Men's National Basketball league this Saturday night September 23 in Thomond Community College at 6pm.

The young Limerick squad put in a super performance last Saturday night and went down 96 – 91 in a hugely exciting game in front of a full house in Sligo in the opening round of the new season which sees's Tony Hehir's side play in Division One of the league.

New USA arrival, Matt St Armour, was on fire for the LIT Celtics squad and netted an incredible 56 points on the night.

LIT Celtics were without two of their main players last weekend but Krystian Burchardt will be available for this weekend although LIT Portuguese signing Andre Clerigo will still not be available for another few weeks due to a Basketball Ireland residency rule.

LIT Celtics young players made a huge contribution last Saturday in Sligo with Jordan Hehir scoring 11 points and Cian O’Reilly on 7 points.

Emmett Brown and Tommy Walsh both had super games with some excellent scoring and defense on the night.

Focus turns to this coming Saturday as the Limerick LIT Celtics squad prepare for their Kerry opponents in what should be a cracking game.

Tip off is 6pm in Thomond Community College and a large crowd is expected on the night. Fans are advised to get to the venue early to ensure your seat for this exciting game of Mens National league basketball.

In other basketball news, UL Eagles, a former SuperLeague team, have announced that they will not be partaking in the Mens National Division One league this season.

In a statement on their facebook page the Eagles stated “To All our Friends and Supporters, The Eagles will not be entering a team into the National League this season 2017/18, we would like to thank the Coaches, Players and Committee for their dedication over the past few months. The plan is to return next season, see you in 2018”

It is not clear at this juncture, whether or not a team made up of college students from UL could take the place of the UL Eagles in the same league as the Celtics.