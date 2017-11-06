Armed raiders who terrorised Limerick families at their homes were on bail at the time

TWO of the three men convicted of involvement in two violent burglaries five years ago were on bail at the time a court has heard.

Following a six week trial, Patrick Roche, aged 53, of Kilcronan Close, Clondalkin, Dublin; his son Philip Roche, aged 24, also of Kilcronan Close, Clondalkin and his son-in-law Alan Freeman, aged 37, of Pearse Park, Tipperary Town were convicted of aggravated burglary and false imprisonment relating to an incident at Sunville House, Pallasgreen on April 16, 2012.

Patrick and Philip Roche were also convicted of similar charges relating to an incident at the home of three elderly siblings at Ballyluddy, Pallasgreen on May 31, 2012.

During a sentencing hearing, Sergeant Mike Reidy said that all three defendants have criminal records and that both Patrick Roche and Alan Freeman were on bail at the time.

Patrick Roche has 139 previous convictions and is currently serving a 17 year prison sentence for a serious offence.

Philip Roche has 37 previous convictions while Alan Freeman, who has 22 previous convictions, is currently serving an 11 year prison sentence relating to the theft of around 40 guns from a firearms dealer in Carrick on Suir, County Tipperary in January 2009.

Around €10,000 in cash was taken in the burglaries and the occupants of both houses were assaulted, tied up and threatened by the raiders.

During the trial, the jury of seven men and five women heard from a large number of gardai as well as several civilian witnesses.

The trial also heard evidence from two witnesses who have each been convicted over their involvement in the aggravated burglaries.

Laywers representing the three defendants said their clients had made certain concessions which meant certain witnesses were not required to give evidence – including members of the Creed family who are all aged in their 70s.

Judge John Hannon was told Philip Roche and Alan Freeman are both working in prison and have completed several courses.

Mark Lynham BL, representing Patrick Roche, urged the judge consider the age of his client whose release date is August 16, 2027.

Judge Hannan will impose sentence on November 24, next.