SLIDESHOW: Kildimo/Pallaskenry claim Limerick Intermediate crown over Glenroe

KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY are Limerick Intermediate Hurling champions after a comprehensive victory over Glenroe in the final at Kilmallock.

The result, Kildimo-Pallaskenry 2-13Glenroe 0-9, never looked likely to be anything different from the moment that Darren O’Connell put Chris Sexton’s side four points up at half time.

Darren O’Connell added a second goal after the interval as Kildimo-Pallaskenry cruised to a 2-13 to 0-9 win against a Glenroe side that never really got going.

Glenroe had goal chances of their own but were denied by the post and crossbar on a couple of occasions.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry keeper John Chawke and his full back Eoin O’Brien also combined to keep out a low shot early in the second half. Before Darren O’Connell’s first goal, the game had been an even contest with the teams respective free takers in fine form. They had been level on six occasions before Kildimo-Pallaskenry took control.

Glenroe opened the scoring inside 60 seconds with a stunning long-range effort from David McCarthy on the left wing.

The game was soon level for the first time when O’Connell weaved his way through the Glenroe defence to fire over a fine point. Mike Mansell and Robert McKeogh then swapped points before Glenroe nearly netted the game’s first goal.

A rampaging Jimmy Barry Murphy powered his way through on goal and his shot looked to be heading to the net but it hit off the crossbar and bounced away to safety.

Mark O’Connell and McKeogh then took centre stage from placed balls, scoring three each to leave the scores at 0-5 each with 18 minutes played.

Former Limerick senior panellist Barry O’Connell then put Kildimo-Pallaskenry in front with a fine effort but that was soon cancelled out by an even better point by McCarthy. McKeogh edged Kildimo-Pallaskenry in front before O’Connell hit the all-important goal in the 28th minute.

Eoin O’Brien made a superb catch from a Glenroe puck-out over the head of Mike O’Brien and delivered a diagonal ball deep into the full forward line.

Darren O’Connell was onto it in an instant and after sprinting past a couple of defenders, he buried past Michael John Farrell for his first goal.

To make matters worse for Glenroe, O’Brien had to be taken off after the goal as he aggravated a rib injury picked up in training ahead of the game.

Mark O’Connell responded immediately with a free but a Conor Staff point put Kildimo-Pallaskenry 1-8 to 0-7 ahead at half time.

Glenroe came out with all guns blazing at the beginning of the second with a Jimmy Barry Murphy shot that crashed off the bar. The rebound fell to fellow midfielder Brian O’Connell but his low effort was jointly stopped by Chawke and Eoin O’Brien.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry took advantage of those missed Glenroe chances and points from McKeogh, Tony McCarthy and sub Martin Nunan had them 1-11 to 0-8 up before Darren O’Connell found the net for a second time.

Nunan’s work saw the the full forward gain possession and once he rounded Maurice Kelly, there was only one outcome.

Further points came from McKeogh and Chawke in the final quarter as Kildimo-Pallaskenry sealed their first major title since joining as one club in 2015.

Scorers: Kildimo-Pallaskenry: Darren O’Connell 2-1, Robert McKeogh 0-7 (0-7 frees), Barry O’Connell, Conor Staff, Tony McCarthy, Martin Nunan and John Chawke (0-1 free) 0-1 each; Glenroe: Mark O’Connell 0-6 (0-6 frees), David McCarthy 0-2 and Mike Mansell 0-1.

KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY: John Chawke; Eoin O’Brien, Eoin O’Brien, Kevin O’Connell; Robert McKeogh, Keel Moloney, Lorcan O’Leary; Tony McCarthy, Peter Nash; Barry O’Connell, Conor Staff, Kyle Hayes; Ruairi Maher, Darren O’Connell, Mikey Dillon; Subs: Martin Nunan for Dillon (40 mins), Adrian Garvey for E O’Brien (55 mins), Cian Hayes for Maher (58 mins).

GLENROE: Michael John Farrell; Padraig Gallahue, Patrick McSweeney, Maurice Kelly; Stephen Fox, Steven Walsh, Diarmuid McCarthy; Brian O’Connell, Jimmy Barry Murphy; Mark O’Connell, Darren McCarthy, Eoin Walsh; David McCarthy, Mike O’Brien, Mike Mansell; Subs: Ciaran Kelly for O’Brien (28 mins inj), Jason Leigh for E Walsh (53 mins).

REFEREE: Martin Doherty (Rathkeale)