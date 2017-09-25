SLIDESHOW Limerick Celtics lose out to St Paul's of Killarney

Matt St Amour was making waves in the Men’s Division One once more, as he drove home to a whopping 53 points for LIT Celtics this weekend.

It wasn’t enough for his side to take the win though, as they were defeated by St Paul’s Killarney 105-93. LIT Celtics now face Dublin Lions away on September 30.

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Belfast Star 109-64 Maree

UCD Marian 83-80 UCC Demons

Moycullen 78-85 DCU Saints

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 75-37 KUBS BC

Black Amber Templeogue 82-96 Pyrobel Killester

Griffith Swords Thunder 91-66 Eanna

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division 1:

LYIT Donegal 84-101 Ulster University Elks

LIT Celtics 93-105 St Paul’s Killarney

BFG Neptune 89-52 EJ Sligo All-Stars

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin 67-65 Fr Mathews

Ulster University Elks 80-73 Dublin Lions

Titans 77-86 Ballincollig

ONGOING FIXTURE: Portlaoise Panthers v IT Carlow Basketball, St Mary’s Sports Hall, 18:00

Detailed results

Basketball Ireland Men's Super League

UCD Marian 83-80 UCC Demons

Top scorers UCD Marian: Mike Garrow 21, JJ Balyobera 18, Mike Bedulskis 12

Top scorers UCC Demons: Kyle Hosford 21, Carlton Cuffe 17, Jack O Mahony 12

Half time score: UCD Marian 47-43 UCC Demons

Belfast Star 109-64 Maree

Top scorers Belfast Star: Ryan Oliver 26, Conor Quinn 21, Clement Kulinicz 18

Top scorers Maree: Watkins Williams 22, Eoin Rockall 15, Padraig Burke 14

Half time score: Belfast Star 55-33 Maree

Moycullen 78-85 DCU Saints

Top scorers Moycullen: Paul Freeman 15, James Loughnane 13, Brandon McGuire 11

Top scorers DCU Saints: Dee Proby 38, Tariq Guebaili 13, Martin Neary 12

Half time score: Moycullen 31-47 DCU Saints

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 75-37 KUBS BC

Top scorers Garvey’s Tralee Warriors: Patrick McCarthy 18,Trae Pemberton 16, Dusan Bogdanovic 9

Top scorers KUBS BC: Eoin Chubb 10, Shane McCann 10, Stephen Ingle 7

Half time score: Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 41-17 KUBS BC

Black Amber Templeogue 82-96 Pyrobel Killester

Top scorers Black Amber Templeogue: Mike Bonaparte 26, Jason Killeen 12, Lorcan Murphy 11

Top scorers Pyrobel Killester: Ciaran Roe 27. Royce Williams 21, Paddy Sullivan 11

Half time score: Black Amber Templeogue 46-40 Pyrobel Killester

Griffith Swords Thunder 91-66 Eanna

Top scorers Griffith Swords Thunder: Conroy Baltimore 18, Travis Black 13, Charlie Coombes 12

Top scorers Eanna: Tamron Manning 17, Garney Garcia Nivar 16, Neil Lynch 14

Half time score: Griffith Swords Thunder 44-31 Eanna

Basketball Ireland Men's Division One

LYIT Donegal 84-101 Ulster University Elks

Top scorers LYIT Donegal: Chaz Watler 36, Jon McGill 15, Mark Cannon 14

Top scorers Ulster University Elks: Tomas Banys 29, Luke Eddy 22, Darius Surginas 16

Half time score: LYIT Donegal 37-51 Ulster University Elks

LIT Celtics 93-105 St Paul’s Killarney

Top scorers LIT Celtics: Matt St Amour 53, Emmet Browne 13, Krystian Burchardt 12

Top scorers St Paul’s Killarney: Justin Tuason 25, Mark Greene 24, Andrew Fitzgerald 15

Half time score: LIT Celtics 55-38 St Paul’s Killarney

BFG Neptune 89-52 EJ Sligo All Stars

Top scorers BFG Neptune: Roy Downey 12, Brian O Neill 12, Shane Duggan 11

Top scorers EJ Sligo All Stars: Tobias Brockman 18, Luke McLoughlin 12, Jesus St Martin 9

Half time score: BFG Neptune 50-21 EJ Sligo All Stars

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin 67-65 Fr Mathews

Top scorers Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin: Declan Wall 15, Eoin O Sullivan 12, Mark St Fort 12

Top scorers Fr Mathews: Mike McGinn 14, Luke O Mahony 11, Evan Barrett 10

Half time score: Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin 44-38 Fr Mathews

Ulster University Elks 80-73 Dublin Lions

Top scorers Ulster University Elks: Darius Surginas 25, Tomas Banys 21, Adam Ryan 12

Top scorers Dublin Lions: Zack Burnett 36, Hillary Netsiyanwa 13, Igor Markiewicz 12

Half time score Ulster University Elks 36-29 Dublin Lions

Titans 77-86 Ballincollig

Top scorers Titans: Keegan Ryan 26, Toms Fabriciuss 18, Rando Kozlov 11

Top scorers Ballincollig: Pere Tres 36, Ciaran O Sullivan 23, Colin Murray 9

Half time score: Titans 40-55 Ballincollig

Basketball Ireland Fixtures – September 30th to October 1st



Saturday 30th September 2017

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Pyrobel Killester v Moycullen, IWA-Clontarf, 18:00;

Eanna v Black Amber Templeogue, Colaiste Eanna, 19:00;

DCU Saints v Belfast Star, DCU Complex, 19:00;

Maree v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, CC-Oranmore, 19:45;

KUBS BC v UCD Marian, Greendale, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League

IT Carlow Basketball v NUIG Mystics , Barrow Centre, IT Carlow



Basketball Ireland Men’s Division 1:

Paris Texas Kilkenny v LYIT Donegal, O Loughlin Gaels Gym, 18:00;

Dublin Lions v LIT Celtics , Colaiste Bhride-Clondalkin, 18:30;

Keanes Supervalu Killorglin v IT Carlow Basketball, Killorglin Sports Centre, 19:15;

St Pauls Killarney v BFG Neptune, Killarney Sports Centre, 19:30;

EJ Sligo All-Stars v Portlaoise Panthers, Mercy College, 19:30;



Sunday 1st October 2017

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

UCC Demons v Griffith Swords Thunder, Mardyke Arena, 15:00;



Basketball Ireland Men’s Division 1:

Ulster University Elks v Titans, Ulster University Elks, 15:00;

BFG Neptune v Paris Texas Kilkenny, Neptune Stadium, 15:00;