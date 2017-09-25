#SLIDESHOW Limerick Celtics lose out to St Paul's of Killarney
Matt St Amour was making waves in the Men’s Division One once more, as he drove home to a whopping 53 points for LIT Celtics this weekend.
It wasn’t enough for his side to take the win though, as they were defeated by St Paul’s Killarney 105-93. LIT Celtics now face Dublin Lions away on September 30.
Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:
Belfast Star 109-64 Maree
UCD Marian 83-80 UCC Demons
Moycullen 78-85 DCU Saints
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 75-37 KUBS BC
Black Amber Templeogue 82-96 Pyrobel Killester
Griffith Swords Thunder 91-66 Eanna
Basketball Ireland Men’s Division 1:
LYIT Donegal 84-101 Ulster University Elks
LIT Celtics 93-105 St Paul’s Killarney
BFG Neptune 89-52 EJ Sligo All-Stars
Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin 67-65 Fr Mathews
Ulster University Elks 80-73 Dublin Lions
Titans 77-86 Ballincollig
ONGOING FIXTURE: Portlaoise Panthers v IT Carlow Basketball, St Mary’s Sports Hall, 18:00
Detailed results
Basketball Ireland Men's Super League
UCD Marian 83-80 UCC Demons
Top scorers UCD Marian: Mike Garrow 21, JJ Balyobera 18, Mike Bedulskis 12
Top scorers UCC Demons: Kyle Hosford 21, Carlton Cuffe 17, Jack O Mahony 12
Half time score: UCD Marian 47-43 UCC Demons
Belfast Star 109-64 Maree
Top scorers Belfast Star: Ryan Oliver 26, Conor Quinn 21, Clement Kulinicz 18
Top scorers Maree: Watkins Williams 22, Eoin Rockall 15, Padraig Burke 14
Half time score: Belfast Star 55-33 Maree
Moycullen 78-85 DCU Saints
Top scorers Moycullen: Paul Freeman 15, James Loughnane 13, Brandon McGuire 11
Top scorers DCU Saints: Dee Proby 38, Tariq Guebaili 13, Martin Neary 12
Half time score: Moycullen 31-47 DCU Saints
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 75-37 KUBS BC
Top scorers Garvey’s Tralee Warriors: Patrick McCarthy 18,Trae Pemberton 16, Dusan Bogdanovic 9
Top scorers KUBS BC: Eoin Chubb 10, Shane McCann 10, Stephen Ingle 7
Half time score: Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 41-17 KUBS BC
Black Amber Templeogue 82-96 Pyrobel Killester
Top scorers Black Amber Templeogue: Mike Bonaparte 26, Jason Killeen 12, Lorcan Murphy 11
Top scorers Pyrobel Killester: Ciaran Roe 27. Royce Williams 21, Paddy Sullivan 11
Half time score: Black Amber Templeogue 46-40 Pyrobel Killester
Griffith Swords Thunder 91-66 Eanna
Top scorers Griffith Swords Thunder: Conroy Baltimore 18, Travis Black 13, Charlie Coombes 12
Top scorers Eanna: Tamron Manning 17, Garney Garcia Nivar 16, Neil Lynch 14
Half time score: Griffith Swords Thunder 44-31 Eanna
Basketball Ireland Men's Division One
LYIT Donegal 84-101 Ulster University Elks
Top scorers LYIT Donegal: Chaz Watler 36, Jon McGill 15, Mark Cannon 14
Top scorers Ulster University Elks: Tomas Banys 29, Luke Eddy 22, Darius Surginas 16
Half time score: LYIT Donegal 37-51 Ulster University Elks
LIT Celtics 93-105 St Paul’s Killarney
Top scorers LIT Celtics: Matt St Amour 53, Emmet Browne 13, Krystian Burchardt 12
Top scorers St Paul’s Killarney: Justin Tuason 25, Mark Greene 24, Andrew Fitzgerald 15
Half time score: LIT Celtics 55-38 St Paul’s Killarney
BFG Neptune 89-52 EJ Sligo All Stars
Top scorers BFG Neptune: Roy Downey 12, Brian O Neill 12, Shane Duggan 11
Top scorers EJ Sligo All Stars: Tobias Brockman 18, Luke McLoughlin 12, Jesus St Martin 9
Half time score: BFG Neptune 50-21 EJ Sligo All Stars
Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin 67-65 Fr Mathews
Top scorers Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin: Declan Wall 15, Eoin O Sullivan 12, Mark St Fort 12
Top scorers Fr Mathews: Mike McGinn 14, Luke O Mahony 11, Evan Barrett 10
Half time score: Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin 44-38 Fr Mathews
Ulster University Elks 80-73 Dublin Lions
Top scorers Ulster University Elks: Darius Surginas 25, Tomas Banys 21, Adam Ryan 12
Top scorers Dublin Lions: Zack Burnett 36, Hillary Netsiyanwa 13, Igor Markiewicz 12
Half time score Ulster University Elks 36-29 Dublin Lions
Titans 77-86 Ballincollig
Top scorers Titans: Keegan Ryan 26, Toms Fabriciuss 18, Rando Kozlov 11
Top scorers Ballincollig: Pere Tres 36, Ciaran O Sullivan 23, Colin Murray 9
Half time score: Titans 40-55 Ballincollig
Basketball Ireland Fixtures – September 30th to October 1st
Saturday 30th September 2017
Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:
Pyrobel Killester v Moycullen, IWA-Clontarf, 18:00;
Eanna v Black Amber Templeogue, Colaiste Eanna, 19:00;
DCU Saints v Belfast Star, DCU Complex, 19:00;
Maree v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, CC-Oranmore, 19:45;
KUBS BC v UCD Marian, Greendale, 20:00;
Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League
IT Carlow Basketball v NUIG Mystics , Barrow Centre, IT Carlow
Basketball Ireland Men’s Division 1:
Paris Texas Kilkenny v LYIT Donegal, O Loughlin Gaels Gym, 18:00;
Dublin Lions v LIT Celtics , Colaiste Bhride-Clondalkin, 18:30;
Keanes Supervalu Killorglin v IT Carlow Basketball, Killorglin Sports Centre, 19:15;
St Pauls Killarney v BFG Neptune, Killarney Sports Centre, 19:30;
EJ Sligo All-Stars v Portlaoise Panthers, Mercy College, 19:30;
Sunday 1st October 2017
Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:
UCC Demons v Griffith Swords Thunder, Mardyke Arena, 15:00;
Basketball Ireland Men’s Division 1:
Ulster University Elks v Titans, Ulster University Elks, 15:00;
BFG Neptune v Paris Texas Kilkenny, Neptune Stadium, 15:00;
