WATCH: Limerick students looking forward to return of 'live and in person' BTYSE

STUDENTS attending schools across Limerick are being encouraged to register for the 2023 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) which is set to return as a live and in-person event next January.

After two years of virtual exhibitions, the organisers of Ireland’s biggest and brightest showcase for young STEM talent have confirmed in-person event will take place in Dublin between January 10 and January 14, 2023.

The exhibition, now in its 59th year, brings together the best and brightest of the STEM community in Ireland in a massive celebration of science, technology, and curiosity.

As one of Europe’s longest running science competitions, the BTYSTE gives students and teachers the chance to work on projects that move science and technology beyond the classroom and into the real world.

WE ARE BACK #BTYSTE2023... IN PERSON



The wait is finally over as @BTinIreland is delighted to announce BTYSTE will return & be in person this Jan 10-14 in Dublin!



Get those thinking caps on as we prepare to open the doors to aspiring young students across Ireland! — BT Young Scientist (@BTYSTE) May 31, 2022

Applications for the BTYSTE 2023 will close in late September and BT Ireland is encouraging students across Ireland to get their thinking caps on to be in with a chance of featuring at the exhibition.

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 BTYSTE, BT Ireland Managing Director Shay Walsh said: "The buzz and excitement of the live exhibition is second to none, so we’re thrilled to be bringing everyone back together after two successful virtual exhibitions.”

For more details on the categories and entry requirements, see btyoungscientist.com.