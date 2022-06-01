Search

01 Jun 2022

WATCH: Limerick students looking forward to return of 'live and in person' BTYSE

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

01 Jun 2022 8:30 AM

STUDENTS attending schools across Limerick are being encouraged to register for the 2023 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) which is set to return as a live and in-person event next January.

After two years of virtual exhibitions, the organisers of Ireland’s biggest and brightest showcase for young STEM talent have confirmed in-person event will take place in Dublin between January 10 and January 14, 2023.

The exhibition, now in its 59th year, brings together the best and brightest of the STEM community in Ireland in a massive celebration of science, technology, and curiosity. 

Limerick students pick up prizes at this years BT Young Scientist Exhibition

As one of Europe’s longest running science competitions, the BTYSTE gives students and teachers the chance to work on projects that move science and technology beyond the classroom and into the real world.

Applications for the BTYSTE 2023 will close in late September and BT Ireland is encouraging students across Ireland to get their thinking caps on to be in with a chance of featuring at the exhibition. 

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 BTYSTE, BT Ireland Managing Director Shay Walsh said: "The buzz and excitement of the live exhibition is second to none, so we’re thrilled to be bringing everyone back together after two successful virtual exhibitions.” 

For more details on the categories and entry requirements, see btyoungscientist.com.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media