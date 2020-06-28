WATCH: Munster Rugby players complete first week back at training

The Munster Rugby squad have completed their first week of training in preparation for the planned return to Guinness PRO14 action on August 22 against Leinster.

Last week saw the first phase of PCR testing for senior players and high performance staff produce zero positive results.

Training has been very different this week as the squad trained in small groups (pods) of seven. Each pod worked with one designated coach without any interaction with other groups, while there are stringent hygiene measures in place around the use of gym equipment. This week also saw the introduction of RG Snyman to trying, while Damien de Allende is rehabbing an injury.

