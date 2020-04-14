WATCH: Coaching Insights - Episode 3 - Limerick GAA's Peter Nash

Limerick Senior footballer Peter Nash is our next guest on the interview series 'Coaching Insights' Aside from playing hurling and football for his club Kildimo-Pallaskenry and football for his county, Nash's full time role is as a Development officer with Limerick GAA. From the video above you can tell Nash has a huge passion for the game, while his background in skill development, personal training and coaching make for another excellent insight into the world of coaching.

Below see the first in a series of videos which Nash has produced, breaking down the skills of our national games. Enjoy.