WATCH: Coaching Insights - Episode 3 - Limerick GAA's Peter Nash
Limerick Senior footballer Peter Nash is our next guest on the interview series 'Coaching Insights' Aside from playing hurling and football for his club Kildimo-Pallaskenry and football for his county, Nash's full time role is as a Development officer with Limerick GAA. From the video above you can tell Nash has a huge passion for the game, while his background in skill development, personal training and coaching make for another excellent insight into the world of coaching.
Below see the first in a series of videos which Nash has produced, breaking down the skills of our national games. Enjoy.
Hi everybody, @LKCoachingGames will be rolling out a series of instructional videos looking at all the basic skills of hurling and football and How we break them down and make them easier to perform for our young hurlers and footballers.— Peter Nash (@p_nutternash10) March 20, 2020
Stay tuned for more! #limerickgaa #skills pic.twitter.com/unkqr0bURb
