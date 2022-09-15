WATCH: Denis Leamy urges Munster rugby patience ahead of the new URC season

MUNSTER rugby's new-look coaching ticket make their competitive debut this Saturday in Cardiff in round one of the United Rugby Championship.

New Head Coach Graham Rowntree brought Denis Leamy back to the province as Defence Coach.

Speaking to media this week, Leamy urged patience.

"It's a tough challenge," he said of an away fixture in Cardiff.

"We have been together only a number of weeks really and that's the reality of it. It's obviously a big game on Saturday and it's one we will go after very very hard but we have to be realistic in that it will take a bit of time for everyone to bed-in and gel," said Leamy.

"We will go all guns blazing but in reality there is a big picture as well and whatever the result is on Saturday, we move on and get better and better."

Saturday's round one fixture has a 3.05pm start and will be live on RTE2 television.