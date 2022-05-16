WATCH: Extra funding secured for track renewal works on Limerick-Ballybrophy rail line

RENEWAL works on the Limerick to Ballybrophy rail line are set to be completed by the end of this year after additional funding was confirmed by the Department of Transport.

Announcing the acceleration of the works schedule, Iarnród Éireann says a further 9.5m of track renewal will be completed by the end of November.

The completed track renewal works will allow that transport company to deliver journey time improvements on the line towards the end of this year, and also facilitate further journey time improvements in the future.

Commenting on the allocation of €6.4m by his department, Minister Eamon Ryan said: “This is very welcome news that this track renewal will be completed by the end of the year, critically reducing journey times and increasing safety along the way. One of my key focuses in is the regeneration and improvement of rural public transport, linking our towns and villages to nearby cities and hubs, in this case Limerick, making it easier for people to choose public transport for work, shopping or leisure."

Iarnród Éireann Chief Executive Jim Meade added: “Along with our customers, we are looking forward to completing the track renewal on this line, and thank the Minister for Transport and his Department for additional funding to allow this work to take place. As well as securing the line for generations to come, the completion of track renewal will let us deliver better journey times, and provide the foundations for further service improvements in the future. We know our customers and the communities we serve feel real ownership of this rail line and service, and we look forward to working with them to enable more people to choose rail.”

The remaining works on the Limerick to Ballybrophy (via Nenagh) are scheduled to take place in two blocks and will be completed by November 20.

During the renewal works, commuters are being advised that bus replacements will depart at scheduled train times except for the 7.45am Nenagh to Limerick service (Monday to Friday) which will depart the earlier time of 7.30am.

See irishrail.ie for full details.