WATCH: Community addiction day centre opens in Limerick

A NEW community-based addiction centre has opened in the city centre.

The Coolmine Therapeutic Community, which provides day and residential services to help people recover from the pain of drug addiction now has a presence in the Mid-West.

It comes after the ribbon was cut at its day centre at Mahon House in Upper William Street.

The Minister with responsibility for the National Drugs Strategy Frank Feighan was on hand to officially open the centre, with Pauline McKeown, the organisation’s chief executive also in attendance.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, she said: “Today is a really remarkable day as we formally launch our Coolmine Mid-West service. It's a partnership between the HSE, Limerick City and County Council and supported by the Department of Health. This service is providing community and day programmes to homeless women and families impacted by substances.”

There are a number of strands to the service Coolmine provides, said the chief executive, also highlighting outreach, assessment, key work and care planning.

“We know when we provide adequate support and assessment to people on the way into treatment, we know when we support then in aftercare, it sustains their recovery,” she said.

Ms McKeown said Ashleigh House in Dublin, the only residential setting for mothers and children with drug issues, is “inundated”, and this expansion to Limerick is the first step in developing similar services here.​

Coolmine Therapeutic Community is supported by a number of bodies including the HSE, the Mid-West Drugs and Alcohol Forum and the Department of Health and Children.

Of those who have engaged in the group’s services, 72% of those are reported to be free from illicit drug use two years later. It believes everyone should have the opportunity to overcome addiction.