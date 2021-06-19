WATCH: Limerick garda meets brave Little Blue Hero who inspired him to run marathon for charity

Reporter:

Áine Fitzgerald

Email:

aine.fitzgerald@limerickleader.ie

DAVID Stapleton may have done most of the leg work but the biggest cheer of the day went up for four-year-old Noah Quish who joined the Limerick garda as he crossed the marathon finishing line.

Noah, who is battling serious illness and has had numerous life-saving surgeries, went toe-to-toe with Garda Stapleton as he completed the final steps of his 42km running challenge in the blistering heat last weekend.

The former Limerick U-21 All-Ireland winner and Doon hurler recently turned 42. To mark it, he decided to do something special  – run 42km for a good cause.

Noah’s bravery inspired David to take up the running challenge earlier this year and raise funds for Little Blue Heroes. And he kept his word, raising over €5,100 to date with donations still welcome on David’s iDonate page.

With a smile stretching from ear-to-ear, young Noah was cheered past the finishing line at the Stapleton home near Doon on Sunday by his proud parents, Una and John Joe who live in Monaleen.

The couple who are originally from Ballylanders were joined by a host of family and friends of both theirs and Garda Stapleton who couldn’t hide their delight at Garda Stapleton’s selfless act of generosity towards Noah and the other Little Blue Heroes. The foundation provides practical and financial support to families of children with serious illness.

