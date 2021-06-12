Limerick kitman make his point with charity fundraiser

THE JOURNEY of Point Taken began with Ger O’Connell taking one step on March 1.

It continued up to St Patrick’s Day when the Limerick hurlers’ kitman completed 141kms - 1km for every point the team scored on their way to the All-Ireland last year.

“But the journey of the services provided at the Daughters of Charity, Lisnagry continues in their outstanding and incredible work, offering both residential and day services on campus as well as community adult respite services.

“The inspiration of this wonderful journey was my sister Catherine, the happy, angelic and exuberant lady who is impeccably cared for in her home at Cois Na Habhainn, Lisnagry. It is a place full of enjoyable experiences and is a calm, caring haven,” said Ger. The Pallasgreen man said the 141km journey was enjoyable and March weather was kind.

“The walks created great friendships, laughter and conversation, making for a very special experience. The many cars blowing horns in appreciation and fellow walkers saying well done was motivational,” said Ger, who wished to thank everyone who helped out in any way to make this incredible journey the success it has been.

A cheque for over €15k has been handed over to the Daughters.

“Thanks to all who walked with me during the twenty five walks and want to pay special thanks to my wife Mary and PP O’Sullivan who walked every walk. I want to praise all my fellow walkers, including Marie Grace - your company was appreciated and special. Thanks to Dara and Suzie for their invaluable help during the course of the project. Thank you Eadaoin for keeping the Facebook updated; the Limerick senior hurling team and management for their support; Limerick Leader; I Love Limerick, Louise Cantillon, Irish Examiner for their media exposure.

“To Cube and Kevin Downes for their promotional posters. A huge thanks to Seanie O’Donnell whose brilliant promo video was the kick start to this great journey. To Limerick City and County Council Benevolent Fund for their generous contribution. Thanks to Mike Riordan photography for his many photographs which enhanced the Facebook page every night,” said Ger.

But most of all to the staff at the Daughters of Charity “who have made my sister Catherine’s life comfortable, relaxing and full of love and for their magnificent and phenomenal work”.

“Finally, thanks to all of you who have supported and contributed so handsomely to this charity, it’s sincerely appreciated. Your point for St Vincent’s is taken,” concludes Ger.