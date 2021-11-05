WATCH: Ireland's new orange away jersey brings back some horrid historic World Cup memories

The FAI choice of orange as the colour for one of Ireland's new away strips brings back some bad World Cup 1998 qualification memories of an away loss to Macedonia who had never previously won a game in World Cup soccer.
The new Irish away strip.
