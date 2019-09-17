WATCH: Crowds go wild for Marty Morrissey and Love Island's Greg O'Shea

We're not sure who got the bigger cheer from the crowd of mostly secondary school students at the National Ploughing Championships; Marty Morrissey or Love Island Winner Greg O'Shea.

Both men were introduced to the crowd to huge receptions on day 1 of the event which is taking place at Ballintrane, Fenagh, County Carlow.

In conjunction with the National Dairy Council, the Limerick rugby player and reality TV star is teaming up with RTÉ’s Marty Morrissey to bring some Grá Island to the event, which is set to attract around 250,000 visitors.

"I've never actually been there before which is terrible to say but I've never been to the Ploughing so I'm really looking forward to it. I'm doing a few bits for the National Dairy Council and hopefully it will be a great day," Greg told the Limerick Leader.

Here at our stand at @NPAIE’s #Ploughing19, @martym_rte asked @gosofficialpage from @loveisland if he was looking for love! Find out what he said along with when you can hear him on @RTE2fm next week with @DoireannGarrihy pic.twitter.com/nFnu0hYB7c — NationalDairyCouncil (@NDC_ie) September 17, 2019

The National Ploughing Championships open to the public at 9am each day and close at 6pm.