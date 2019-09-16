WATCH: All you need to know if you're travelling from Limerick to the National Ploughing Championships

Ahead of the National Ploughing Championships which take place this week in Ballintrane, Fenagh, County Carlow gardai are advising those travelling from Limerick to allow additional journey time, to follow the directional signage and the instructions of gardai and stewards along the route.

Patrons attending the event are being urged not to use their sat-navs and to only travel to the designated car park which, for those travelling from Limerick, is the brown car park – to the south of the venue.

Motorists travelling from Limerick are advised take the M7 motorway and to exit at Junction 21, Borris-In-Ossory. From there they should follow the signs for the event passing through towns and villages such as Ballacolla, Abbeyleix, Newtown and Leighlinbridge.

Gardai are advising those driving to the event to factor in at least double the normal journey time due to heavy volumes of traffic and to read the traffic plan and know the route they are travelling. Patrons should bring drinks and snacks especially if travelling with children.

All buses on the Brown Route will continue to Molloys Cross, Tolerton, turning left onto the R430, (signposted Carlow) and continue to Castlecomer Road Roundabout taking the first exit. Buses will continue straight through the roundabouts to Deer Park Roundabout and travel on the N80 ring road to event site (signposted N80/Rosslare).

Buses will turn right at The Fighting Cocks and turn right into Leinster Hills Golf Club to the Bus Park.

For those travelling by train, Carlow Train Station is 15 minutes from the site and a Bus Eireann shuttle bus will drop people at the entrance gate.

The National Ploughing Championships open to the public at 9am each day and close at 6pm.