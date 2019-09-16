WATCH: Love Island's Greg O'Shea looking for some Grá at the National Ploughing Championships

LOVE Island winner Greg O’Shea says he’s looking forward to his first visit to the National Ploughing Championships.

In conjunction with the National Dairy Council (NDC), the Limerick rugby player and reality TV star will be teaming up with RTÉ’s Marty Morrissey on Tuesday to bring some Grá Island to the event, which takes place at Ballintrane, Fenagh, County Carlow.

"I've never actually been there before which is terrible to say but I've never been to the Ploughing so I'm really looking forward to it. I'm going down on Tuesday morning and I'm doing a few bits for the National Dairy Council and hopefully it will be a great day," Greg told the Limerick Leader.

"I'm going to have the pleasure of getting interviewed by Marty (Morrissey) - that's another pinnacle and is up there with the Late Late (show). It's something like 60,000 people every day and everyone flocks to the Ploughing Championships and I've only heard amazing things and that it's really good fun," he added.

The National Dairy Council says it will be looking for some eager male and female participants to take part in the special dating contest and win some great prizes.

Grá Island is expected to be one of the top attractions on the opening day of The National Ploughing Championships which could attract more than 200,000 visitors.

Fancy free entry to #Ploughing19 & €100 Voucher? Yes? Then our game show ‘Grá Island’ may be for you! Hosted by @GOSofficialpage & @MartyM_RTE 'Grá Island' is the blind date contest you'll want to see! If you're sound, single & up for the craic message us NOW to learn more! pic.twitter.com/28y0PvY4ej — NationalDairyCouncil (@NDC_ie) September 10, 2019

The National Ploughing Championships open to the public at 9am each day and close at 6pm.