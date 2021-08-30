Search our Archive

30/08/2021

WATCH: Incredible footage captured of basking sharks enjoying Kilkee sunshine

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

LIKE many over the sunny weekend, a shoal of basking sharks headed for Kilkee.

Manuel Di Lucia Jnr was out on his boat with wife Estelle at around 1pm on Saturday afternoon. Suddenly they weren't alone. They were joined by a shoal of basking sharks a mile and a half from the mouth of the bay.

"There was about nine or 10 of them. They were seven to eight metres in length. It is mating season for them. They were just hovering around the boat," said Manuel Jnr, who took the stunning videos.

He said it was an "amazing experience" to be so close to the second largest shark species in the world.

"They are absolutely spectacular," said Manuel Jnr. They were joined by members of Kilkee Diving Centre who took the incredible underwater shots.

Although part of the same order, basking sharks do not share the same diet as their great white cousins.

Despite being the second largest fish in the sea, growing to over 10m long, they eat some of the smallest creatures in the ocean, plankton.

Limerick student dies following road accident in Greece

Most Popular

Limerick hurler wins another prize

Dan Morrissey celebrates at Croke Park last week after helping Limerick retain the Liam MacCarthy cup | PICTURE: RAMSEY CARDY/SPORTSFILE

Limerick hurler wins another prize

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media