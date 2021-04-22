CAR OF THE DAY: The spacious and refined Ford Galaxy

The Galaxy has been Ford’s main people carrier for over 20 years.

Capable of carrying seven people, it combines spaciousness and refinement in one smart MPV package. This particular model is a 2019 Galaxy Titanium in Ruby Red with 54,000kms on the clock which is retailing with Cavanaghs of Charleville for just under €34,000.

There is a high level of specification in this model including Electric Driver’s seat, Electric folding rear seats, Cruise Control, Sync Media System with Bluetooth voice control, Automatic Tailgate lift, Climate Control, All electric windows and doors, Front and Rear Parking Sensors and a host of safety features like Lane Keeping Aid, Reversing camera and Traffic Sign Recognition system. Trade-in’s are most welcome and finance can be arranged.

Full details are available on www.cavanaghs.com/used-cars/

