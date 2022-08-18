Search

18 Aug 2022

WATCH: Rose of Tralee participants receive warm Limerick welcome ahead of festival

Cathal Doherty

18 Aug 2022 2:04 PM

THE 2022 Rose of Tralee tour of Ireland continued with a visit to reigning Rose Dr Sinéad Flanagan’s home county of Limerick.

Limerick Rose Dr Flanagan was crowned the Rose of Tralee in 2019 before the event took a hiatus of three years due to the Covid pandemic.

The roses taking part in this year's event were warmly welcomed to King John’s Castle by Mayor of Limerick City and County Frances Foley.

“I am honoured to welcome you all here to King John’s Castle. Limerick is a stop on your tour of Ireland and I hope it will stand out,” Mayor Foley said at a Mayoral Reception.

The Roses arrived in Limerick in style following a busy but fun-filled day which involved a cruise on the River Shannon, a visit to Russborough House and Avondale Forest Park in county Wicklow.

Castleconnell secures grand final spot in Limerick Going for Gold competition

The Rose of Tralee tour of Limerick continued with an evening at the George Hotel on Shannon Street in the city where all of the roses stayed overnight before another busy day of events.

“I hope you all have a good night's sleep as I believe in the morning you’ll be cycling the Limerick Greenway which is one of the largest pieces of infrastructure to be delivered by Limerick City and County Council,” Mayor Foley said addressing the roses.

Current Rose of Tralee Dr Flanagan also addressed the roses taking part in this year's event: “As a proud Limerick lady it is my absolute pleasure to be with you here this evening. Limerick is an extremely proud city and county full of history, culture, music and of course sport. You’ll be welcomed with open arms during your time here.”

The Rose of Tralee Festival, the first since Covid, begins this Friday with coverage on RTÉ One television next Monday and Tuesday.

Local News

