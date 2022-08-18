Castleconnell secures grand final spot in Limerick Going for Gold competition

THE BATTLE continues for Castleconnell Tidy Towns!

Castleconnell has become the second group to make it through to the finals of this year's Going for Gold as the competition begins to heat up.

Tidy Towns member Eileen McCabe reacted to Castleconnell's win: “We are absolutely over the moon about getting into the final,” Eileen exclaimed.

“I think the fruits of our labour definitely showed without a shadow of a doubt. It’s absolutely fantastic,” Eileen continued.

Eileen would like to thank all those who voted for their Tidy Towns group and those who wished them the best of luck when they were out and about keeping their area litter free.

Castleconnell’s impressive community work with installing beautiful flower beds and their popular Weed on Wednesdays campaign which gets the locals involved in cleaning up their estates is one of the many factors that tipped them towards glory.

Castleconnell will be joined by Kilmeedy Development Association in the final of the Going for Gold competition in just a few weeks.

The Tidy Towns category of the Going for Gold competition continues this week as six new communities take on the challenge to prove that their area deserves a place in the grand final.

This week sees Askeaton, Doon, Glin, Kilfinane, Our Lady of Lourdes and Rockhill/Bruree, fight for a chance to win funding for their local area.

See this week's Limerick Leader, broadsheet edition, for profiles of each of the latest entrants.

Voting opens every Thursday from midday and you can take part by going to live95.ie and clicking on the Going for Gold link.

The weekly winner is announced on Live 95’s Limerick Today with Joe Nash each Friday morning.

Limerick Going for Gold is overseen by Limerick City and County Council with sponsorship from the JP McManus Charitable Foundation.

The competition is supported by the Limerick Leader/Limerick Live, Live 95, Limerick Post, I Love Limerick, Limerick City Centre Tidy Towns, Southern Media Marketing and Design and the Parkway Shopping Centre.