WATCH: Limerick supporters descend on Croke Park ahead of All-Ireland hurling final

TENS of thousands of Limerick supporters have begun arriving at Croke Park ahead of this afternoon's All-Ireland hurling final against Kilkenny.
The atmosphere is building in Limerick and Dublin as John Kiely's side aim to achieve an historic three-in-a-row.
Limerick Live's Colm Kinsella and Jerome O'Connell are at Croke Park and have been speaking to fans arriving at the venue.
For those not travelling to the Capital, the match will be shown on a big screen at TUS Gaelic Grounds.
Gates for the family-friendly event open at 2pm.
There will be live TV coverage of this afternoon's All-Ireland final on RTÉ One and Sky Sports Arena with radio coverage on RTÉ Radio 1 and Live 95.
Throw-in is at 3.30pm.
Luimneach Abú
On his last official engagement as Mayor of Limerick city and county, Cllr Daniel Butler helped launch Limerick Going for Gold 2022 in Askeaton | PICTURES: Brian Arthur
Who will win the Liam MacCarthy cup later today. Thrown in at Croke Park is at 3.30pm | PICTURE: Sportsfile
