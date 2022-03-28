Search

28 Mar 2022

WATCH: Housing Minister officially opens social housing development in Limerick

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

28 Mar 2022 4:56 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

The HOUSING Minister was in Limerick for the official opening of a new 71 home social housing development on the outskirts of the city.

Co-operative Housing Ireland (CHI) launched Baunacloka Heights, an estate of 71 homes at Mungret Gate, Mungret, Co. Limerick.

The development contains 61 three-bed homes and ten two-bed apartments. Each household in Baunacloka heights will be a member of the Ralahine Housing Co-operative.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Daniel Butler and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O'Brien, TD officially opened the development.

Speaking about the launch, Chairperson of CHI Pearse O’Shiel said that the approved housing body delivered a record number of builds in 2021, marking a 23% increase on the previous year.  

He stressed that their growth and delivery in Limerick has been a considerable achievement for the Co-operative.

“At the end of 2022, we will have delivered 318 homes in Limerick over a 24-month period,” he said.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O'Brien, TD stated that Approved Housing Bodies are key partners in achieving the Government’s housing strategy, ‘Housing for All’.

AHBs are expected to provide about 43% of the 9,000 new-build social homes and almost half of the 1,580 Cost Rental homes due to be completed this year.

“I highly commend Co-operative Housing Ireland on delivering 592 new homes last year and this hugely impressive development in Baunacloka Heights, Limerick.”

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Daniel Butler, a resident within a neighbouring development said expressed his delight for families having moved into their new homes.

He emphasised that communities like Baunacloka Heights are crucial to relieving the current housing need.

“The homes provided here are truly affordable with security of tenure,” he said.

Local resident and CHI Member Brendan Meehan said that he and his family can’t get over the fact that they are now living in their forever home.

“It’s still a dream as such. You are kind of in ‘settle-in’ mode and the kids are enjoying it at the minute playing out in the back yard and playing with their friends out the front,” he said.

Adding: “It’s a massive change to where we were. We still can’t believe it really. We’re building a community and getting to know people, it’s been fantastic.” 

