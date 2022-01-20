WATCH: University of Limerick holds first in person graduations in two years

THE FIRST in person graduation ceremonies in two years were held at the University of Limerick this week with over 1700 students graduating.

Over 700 students have attended the ceremonies at UL this week to receive their parchments from the faculties of Education and Health Sciences, Kemmy Business School, Science and Engineering and Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Speaking at one of the ceremonies, President of UL, Professor Kerstin Mey offered her congratulations to the new graduates and wished them well in their next step in life.

She said: "You have excelled academically and all while we faced some of the most challenging days in recent history. Your achievements cannot be underestimated as it shows tenacity, determination and strength of character for each and every one of you to be graduating here today.

“Be proud of your accomplishment. I am sure, your family, your friends, your tutors and your peers share in that pride,” she added.

Professor Mey went on to say that the newest graduates were emerging as "our latest cohort of ambassadors” from UL.

“You are now armed with an award worthy of your efforts. An award from this institution comes marked with one of the highest graduate employability rates in the country.

“To that end, it is imperative that we continue to hone and support our strong employer relationships as they are vital tool for shaping future facing academic programmes that are relevant for students, parents and guardians, and employers alike."

She continued: “We will continue to strive for UL to be known as a destination for excellence in education, research and innovation.

"We will both develop and attract the highest-calibre staff and the best students from all sections of society, both in Ireland and abroad, and ensure that Limerick and the Mid-West are recognised as great places to live, study and work.

Professor Mey also mentioned the University's growth including their plans to expand the campus.

She said: “Our commitment to the region is steadfast. We are part of a local and international community –a community that we are committed to through our development plans for the UL City Centre Campus in the heart of Limerick and our ambitions to grow our campus and its environs.

“Our Higher Education Institutes protect the value of academic achievements proudly and fiercely by ensuring that our governance of your educational journey reaches the highest international standards.